Mixed breed is the top trending breed in America, Cattle dogs are top in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Cattle dogs the top trending breed in Denver for 2021, according to rankings released by Rover on Wednesday.
Top 5 Trending Dog Breeds in Denver
- Australian Cattle Dog
- Australian Shepherd
- Border Collie
- Siberian Husky
- Goldendoodle
Mixed breed was the go to pandemic puppy for 2021. In the past year 67% of dog owners said they welcomed a dog into their family, according to Rover.
Top 5 Trending Dog Breeds in the nation
- Mixed Breed
- Labrador Retriver
- Chihuahua
- German Shepherd
- Golden Retriever
Colorado has great resources to find your new Cattle Dog; Soul Dog Rescue, Rezdawg Rescue, New Hope Cattle Dog Rescue, and Colorado Australian Cattle Dog Rescue have many great dogs available.
Mixed Breed dogs are available at most Colorado shelters and rescues.
Roxy, a senior American Bulldog mix, has been waiting all year to be adopted. Available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.
Additional local animal rescues:
Until They’re Home, Humane Society of the South Platte Valley, Colorado Saint Bernard Rescue, Maxfund, Animal Friends Alliance, Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue, PawsCo, Denver Animal Shelter, Colorado Puppy Rescue, Colorado Feline Foster Rescue, Sloppy Kisses Animal Rescue, Animal Rescue of the Rockies, Life Is Better Rescue, 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding, Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue for Pregnant & Nursing Dogs, Dumb Friends League, Cat Care Society, Black Forest Animal Sanctuary and Ferret Dreams Rescue and Adoption
Animal Shelters often have breed specific, or mixed breed dogs available for adoption or foster.
Breed specific rescues are available for many types of dogs in Colorado, here are a few:
- Australian Shepherd – Colorado Australian Shepherd Rescue, Western Australian Shepherd Rescue
- Border Collie – Colorado Border Collie Rescue, Western Border Collie Rescue
- German shepherd – German Shepherd Rescue of the Rockies, Front Range German Shepard Rescue
- Labrador retriever – Colorado Lab Rescue, Safe Harbor Lab Rescue
- Golden retriever – Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies, Retriever Rescue of the Rockies, Golden Retriever Freedom Rescue
- Bulldog – Bulldog Rescue, Moe Moe’s Rescue of the Rockies, Colorado Bulldog Rescue, No Borders Bulldog Rescue