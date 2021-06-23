Mixed breed is the top trending breed in America, Cattle dogs are top in Denver

by: Keely Sugden

Mixed breed Roxy, available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley (Credit: HSSPV)

DENVER (KDVR) – Cattle dogs the top trending breed in Denver for 2021, according to rankings released by Rover on Wednesday.

Top 5 Trending Dog Breeds in Denver

  1. Australian Cattle Dog
  2. Australian Shepherd
  3. Border Collie
  4. Siberian Husky
  5. Goldendoodle

Mixed breed was the go to pandemic puppy for 2021. In the past year 67% of dog owners said they welcomed a dog into their family, according to Rover.

Top 5 Trending Dog Breeds in the nation

  1. Mixed Breed
  2. Labrador Retriver
  3. Chihuahua
  4. German Shepherd
  5. Golden Retriever

Colorado has great resources to find your new Cattle Dog; Soul Dog Rescue, Rezdawg Rescue, New Hope Cattle Dog Rescue, and Colorado Australian Cattle Dog Rescue have many great dogs available.

  • Gavin (Credit: Soul Dog Rescue)
  • Little Squirt (Credit: Logan Humane Society) 970-466-7387
  • Ritzie (Credit: New Hope Cattle Dog Rescue)
Cattle Dogs available for adoption

Mixed Breed dogs are available at most Colorado shelters and rescues.

  • Roxy (Credit:HSSPV)
  • Anubis (Credit: Until They’re Home)
  • Penny )Credit: HSSPV)
Mixed breed dogs available for adoption

Roxy, a senior American Bulldog mix, has been waiting all year to be adopted. Available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.

Additional local animal rescues:

Until They’re Home, Humane Society of the South Platte Valley, Colorado Saint Bernard RescueMaxfund,  Animal Friends AllianceRocky Mountain Feline RescuePawsCoDenver Animal Shelter, Colorado Puppy Rescue, Colorado Feline Foster RescueSloppy Kisses Animal RescueAnimal Rescue of the Rockies, Life Is Better Rescue4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and BoardingMoms and Mutts Colorado Rescue for Pregnant & Nursing DogsDumb Friends LeagueCat Care SocietyBlack Forest Animal Sanctuary and Ferret Dreams Rescue and Adoption

Animal Shelters often have breed specific, or mixed breed dogs available for adoption or foster.

Breed specific rescues are available for many types of dogs in Colorado, here are a few:

