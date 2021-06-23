Mixed breed is the top trending breed in America, Cattle dogs are top in Denver

Mixed breed Roxy, available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley (Credit: HSSPV)

DENVER (KDVR) – Cattle dogs the top trending breed in Denver for 2021, according to rankings released by Rover on Wednesday.

Top 5 Trending Dog Breeds in Denver

Australian Cattle Dog Australian Shepherd Border Collie Siberian Husky Goldendoodle

Mixed breed was the go to pandemic puppy for 2021. In the past year 67% of dog owners said they welcomed a dog into their family, according to Rover.

Top 5 Trending Dog Breeds in the nation

Mixed Breed Labrador Retriver Chihuahua German Shepherd Golden Retriever

Colorado has great resources to find your new Cattle Dog; Soul Dog Rescue, Rezdawg Rescue, New Hope Cattle Dog Rescue, and Colorado Australian Cattle Dog Rescue have many great dogs available.

Gavin (Credit: Soul Dog Rescue)

Little Squirt (Credit: Logan Humane Society) 970-466-7387

Ritzie (Credit: New Hope Cattle Dog Rescue) Cattle Dogs available for adoption

Mixed Breed dogs are available at most Colorado shelters and rescues.

Roxy (Credit:HSSPV)

Anubis (Credit: Until They’re Home)

Penny )Credit: HSSPV) Mixed breed dogs available for adoption

Roxy, a senior American Bulldog mix, has been waiting all year to be adopted. Available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.

Additional local animal rescues:

Until They’re Home, Humane Society of the South Platte Valley, Colorado Saint Bernard Rescue, Maxfund, Animal Friends Alliance, Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue, PawsCo, Denver Animal Shelter, Colorado Puppy Rescue, Colorado Feline Foster Rescue, Sloppy Kisses Animal Rescue, Animal Rescue of the Rockies, Life Is Better Rescue, 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding, Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue for Pregnant & Nursing Dogs, Dumb Friends League, Cat Care Society, Black Forest Animal Sanctuary and Ferret Dreams Rescue and Adoption

Animal Shelters often have breed specific, or mixed breed dogs available for adoption or foster.

Breed specific rescues are available for many types of dogs in Colorado, here are a few: