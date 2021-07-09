Mistrial declared during jury selection for man charged in deadly road rage shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A mistrial has been declared for Jeremy Webster, the man accused of shooting a family outside of a dentist’s office in June 2018.

Vaughn Bigelow, 13, was killed. His mother, Meghan, and 7-year-old brother were critically wounded, along with another bystander.

Police said Webster shot the family after a road rage incident on Sheridan Boulevard.

Webster is charged with a total of 22 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault.

Jury selection for his trial began this week, but as of Friday afternoon, when the mistrial was declared, a full jury had not been seated.

In an emailed statement, the District Attorney said that a “necessary and indispensable witness” had an emergency medical issue and would not be able to travel to Colorado to testify in person.

A new trial date has been set for Oct. 25.

