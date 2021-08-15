Reported kidnapping leads to chase, crash, and arrest of man with outstanding warrant in Thornton

The driver of a U-Haul was taken into custody after leading police on a chase and crashing into another vehicle on Aug. 15, 2021. (Credit: Thornton Police Department)

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A reported kidnapping, which turned out to be a mistake, led to the arrest of a driver who already had a warrant out for his arrest for probation violation.

That driver was taken into custody after he led police on a pursuit and crashed into another vehicle, causing serious injuries to a woman.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Thornton officers responded to a report of a kidnapping. Someone called 911, saying an adult woman had been tied up in the back of a U-Haul truck.

Officers located the U-Haul driving near 92nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. The vehicle refused to stop even after police attempted to stop it using lights and sirens.

The driver of the U-Haul continued south on Lowell Boulevard to 80th Avenue, where he crashed into a black Toyota truck, injuring an adult female driver.

After the crash, officers arrested the driver of the U-Haul and learned there was a woman in the back of the U-Haul. However, she was not tied up and was the wife of the U-Haul driver.

Officers arrested the U-Haul driver, 29-year-old Kyle O’Donald, for investigation of DUI, violation of a protection order, a warrant for probation violation, reckless driving and eluding.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident.