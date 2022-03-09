DENVER (KDVR) — A mother from Missouri charged with kidnapping her seven-year-old daughter was spotted in the state of Colorado.

Valerie Baker, 35, is reported to have knocked down a state worker and taken her daughter Piper during a supervised visit in St. Charles County, Missouri. Baker does not have legal custody of Piper.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, license readers were reported to have spotted Baker’s car, a navy blue 2018 Toyota Corolla seen in Colorado, west of Denver, heading towards the Utah border. The vehicle Missouri plates CW8Z1G.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has officially charged Baker with fourth-degree assault and interference with custody.

Piper Ivy Johnson, 7, was kidnapped by her mother Valerie Baker.Courtesy: St. Charles County Police Department 3/9/2022

Valarie Baker, 35, is charged with kidnapping her daughter, Piper.Courtesy: St. Charles County Police Department 3/9/2022

Baker’s vehicle, a navy blue 2018 Toyota Corolla. Courtesy: St. Charles County Police Department 3/9/2022

Piper is reported to have brown hair and blue eyes, standing at 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 55 pounds.

Anyone with information or sightings of either Piper or Baker is asked to immediately call 911 or call St. Charles County Police Department number 636-949-3000.