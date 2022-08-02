Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro went missing on Feb. 13, 2022, after calling 911 for help.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Human remains found in Clear Creek County have been identified as a woman last heard from in February, when she called 911 saying she was stuck in the snow.

Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, had been missing since Feb. 13, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office. How she died is still under investigation.

Tafoya-Deltoro called 911 around 4:30 p.m. that day and said she was stuck in the snow in the Miner’s Candle area. Responding deputies found her vehicle.

But “an extensive search of the area at the time of her disappearance and in the following months showed no signs of the missing woman,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Teams eventually found her body on June 4, as the snow melted.

FOX31 met Tafoya-Deltoro’s family in Lakewood days after her disappearance. They were looking for answers, saying they did not know why she was up in Clear Creek County in the first place and that she did not snowboard or ski.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 303-679-2354.