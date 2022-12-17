Myra Wiggs was last seen leaving the Skyridge Medical Center on Dec. 5. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen leaving Skyridge Medical Center over a week ago.

According to DCSO, 42-year-old Myra Wiggs was last seen leaving Skyridge Medical Center on foot at 4:19 a.m. on Dec. 5. The center is located at 10101 Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.

DCSO said Wiggs may have experienced a medical episode, but there has not been a confirmed diagnosis. Deputies believe her cell phone has been turned off.

Wiggs was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, a black jacket, black pants and grey or beige knee high boots.

If you see Wiggs or have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Douglas Regional Dispatch at 303-660-7500.