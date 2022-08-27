GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A woman was found dead in her vehicle after going missing Friday evening and now a suspect is in custody.

At approximately 7:56 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Greeley Police Department were called to Noco Nutrition, located on the 1900 block of 59th Ave. The 911 caller reported suspicious activity saying that the businesses appeared broken into.

Once officers arrived at the businesses, they found a large amount of blood and the store in a state of general disarray. The 22-year-old female employee who was to close the store was missing. Additionally, GPD said that the missing employee’s vehicle was also missing.

Several hours later, at roughly 10:34 p.m., the 22-year-old woman’s vehicle was found near 71st Avenue and 20th Street. She was found dead inside the back of the vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect, Marcos Vallejos, 24, was located and is now in Weld County Jail, facing charges of murder of the first degree and sexual assault.

The identity of the victim in its case has not been released at this point.

If you have any information in regard to this case, please reach out to Detective Onderlinde by calling 970-350-9697.