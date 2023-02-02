LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who went missing in early January has been found dead, according to Lakewood police.

On Jan. 9, the Lakewood Police Department was asked to conduct a welfare check at the home of 69-year-old Patricia Dilworth. Family members were concerned and feared for Dilworth’s safety after they had not been in contact with her.

When officers discovered Dilworth was not home, a missing person alert was sent out. LPD said that Dilworth suffered from mental and health disabilities.

According to LPD, officers conducted multiple searches over the past several weeks looking in areas where it was believed Dilworth may have been.

On Wednesday evening, detectives conducted a welfare check in the area of 6th and Wadsworth. Detectives discovered Dilworth’s body. No criminal activity is suspected in her death.

Police want to thank the community for their assistance in this search.