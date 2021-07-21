Man missing from Washington last seen in Rangely, Colorado

RANGELY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man traveling through Colorado from Washington State has been reported missing.

Wayne Lee Farrell was supposed to meet his sister, Libby McKee, in Denver on Sunday, July 18. When he never showed up, McKee filed a missing person report for her brother.

McKee said Farrell was traveling on back roads from Washington and camping along his route. The last time McKee spoke to her brother, he had reached Rangely, CO.

Farrell is 66-years-old and stands at 6 foot 1. He has hazel eyes, short, grey hair, and weighs around 150 pounds. Farrell was known to be driving a 1980s model Ford F250 with a truck camper and the Washington tag C85012H.

Below is a picture of Farrell with his sister, and the truck he is known to be traveling.



Left:Wayne Lee Farrell with sister Libby McKee. Right: Farrell’s 1980s Ford F250. Courtesy: Libby Mckee.

Those with any information on Farrell may contact Rangely Colorado Police Department at (970) 675-8466.