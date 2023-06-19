DENVER (KDVR) — The woman considered perhaps the most famous survivor of the sinking of the Titanic is Molly Brown.

On Monday, those running the Molly Brown House Museum in Denver reacted to news of a missing Titanic tour submarine with five people aboard in the North Atlantic Ocean.

“Just like everyone else, we’re trying to keep up with what happened,” museum spokesperson Jaime Medina said.

Known as a “submersible,” the vehicle was supposed to be on its way to the Titanic wreckage site. The Titanic sank in 1912.

FILE – This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company’s Titan submersible. On Monday, June 19, 2023, a rescue operation was underway deep in the Atlantic Ocean in search of the technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century earlier. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

“In the spirit of Margaret Brown, and, you know, helping out as many people as we can, we sincerely hope that everyone is found, and is found safely,” Medina said.

Brown, considered a socialite, philanthropist and strong voice for human rights, passed away in 1932 at the age of 65.

Known posthumously as “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” she not only survived the sinking of the Titanic but is credited with saving other passengers.

The Molly Brown House is located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver at 1340 Pennsylvania St. It offers guided tours, which cost $18.