DENVER (KDVR) — Dr. William Parker is an affiliate professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver and a retired senior naval officer who was contacted this week about the search for the Titan submersible in the deep North Atlantic.

The Titan disappeared Sunday with five people on board. The OceanGate tourist sub was on its way to view the Titanic’s wreckage in deep ocean water with limited oxygen and supplies on board.

At a news conference Wednesday, the Coast Guard said more banging sounds were detected in the ocean Wednesday morning, and more vessels were coming to aid in the search.

“I have talked to quite a few people in the last 48 hours on this issue,” said Parker, the founder of Parker Maritime Technologies.

He’s carried out a lot of search and rescue missions during his career.

“I’ve commanded three ships, a squadron of ships, and then my last job I was the chief of staff for the Naval Surface fleet — all the ships in the Navy,” he said.

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes searched Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for the submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP)

Missing Titan search ‘a huge challenge’

Parker said this is a complex search.

“This is a huge challenge: the amount of pressure on this vessel, the depth of this vessel, the fact that there’s not very much oxygen left, the fact that we don’t know for sure whether the vessel survived the descent, because it probably descended pretty quickly,” Parker said.

He said it’s possible the banging noises detected in the ocean were the missing group of people, but the sound could be other things as well.

“It could be anything from loose gear that is banging on the Titanic itself, that’s still sitting down there, or it could be equipment on someone else’s vessel,” he said.

Crews are analyzing the sound and searching the area. Plus, the Navy is rushing a Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System, which is designed to lift heavy sunken objects.

“We have to get probably a crane ship as well as this submersible out there to both connect on it, to pull this up, because it is so deep — 12,000-plus feet — and so it has so much pressure on it,” he said.

“It’s much deeper than anything we’ve ever recovered before, but at the same time, there’s still a possibility, and nobody’s going to give up until we bring this back up,” Parker said.

He hopes that in the future, teams who put these kinds of vessels in the ocean establish a faster way to recover them in case something goes wrong.