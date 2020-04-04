Missing Thornton toddler, parents found near US-Mexico border

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton 2-year-old and her parents missing since Monday morning were found near the U.S.-Mexico border south of San Diego, the Thornton Police Department said Friday evening.

Liu Nei Li, 40, Zaiqiao Feng, 48, and their 2-year-old daughter were last seen leaving their home on East 130th Way on Monday morning, according to TPD.

The family left their 5-year-old daughter at home. According to police, the parents told the 5-year-old they were going to the grocery store.

The 5-year-old was home alone for most of Monday. Relatives found her in the front yard about 9 p.m., police said.

Relatives contacted police about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon executing a search warrant at the home, authorities found an illegal marijuana grow.

Neither the toddler nor her parents were harmed.

Charges against the parents are pending, TPD said.