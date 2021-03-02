Missing Tennessee teen may be in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A Tennessee District Attorney’s Office says a 17-year-od girl kidnapped by her father may be in Colorado.

John Oliver Westbrook kidnapped his daughter, Daphne Westbrook, in Oct. 2019. Daphne

disappeared, along with her dogs, Fern and Strawberry, from Chattanooga after failing to return home from a weekend visit with her dad, according to the Tennessee District Attorney’s Office.

John Westbrook- Hamilton County DA’s Office

Westbrook has been indicted and charged with the aggravated kidnapping of his daughter, Daphne.

The district attorney’s office said Daphne is being held against her will, unable to communicate with the outside world. According to the Tennessee investigation, Daphne is endangered both physically and mentally.

Hamilton County, TN DA’s Office (Strawberry)

In Nov. 2020, Daphne was seen in the Denver area. Last month, Westbrook spent several

weeks in the Pueblo, according to the DA’s office.

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office said Westbrook occasionally takes Daphne to ride horses and is asking for the horsing community to be alert.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been involved with the search for Daphne.

If you’ve seen Daphne, her father, or her dogs please immediately contact the following:

Hamilton County, TN DA’s Office

1-423-209-7415

DAPHNE TIPS email:

FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org