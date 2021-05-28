Missing teen thought to be in Colorado found safe in Alabama

DENVER (KDVR) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a girl kidnapped by her father has been found safe in Alabama.

UPDATE: Daphne Westbrook, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert issued under the Holly Bobo Act earlier this week, has been found safe in Samson, Alabama!



Thank you for joining us in staying vigilant in this ongoing search! pic.twitter.com/h52b4ViAVp — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 28, 2021

Investigators thought the girl might be in Colorado.

In November 2020, Daphne Westbrook was seen in the Denver area. Last month, Westbrook spent several weeks in the Pueblo area, according to the district attorney’s office on the case.

They said John Oliver Westbrook kidnapped his daughter, Daphne, in October 2019.

Daphne disappeared from Chattanooga, along with her dogs, Fern and Strawberry, after failing to return home from a weekend visit with her dad.