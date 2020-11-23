Missing South Dakota teen may be in the Denver metro area

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KDVR) — A runaway teen from South Dakota may be in danger and in the Denver metro area, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office warned on Monday. The Sheriff’s office said he may be in Westminster or Northglenn.

Saije Wiese, 14, has been missing since Oct. 10. He left a note saying he was running away and would return when he is 18, according to the Yankton Sheriff’s Office.

Wiese is described as male, 5′ 9″ tall, 128 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

The sheriff’s office says he left home on his 26″ black mountain bike with a red ‘Huffy Alpine’ sticker. He was wearing black running pants, a black and grey shirt, a black hooded sweater, and red tennis shoes.

Wiese has family and friends in Westminster, Colorado and Kearney, Nebraska, according to the sheriff’s office.

Please contact Lt. Steve Wuebben at the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 668-3567 or email swuebben@yanktonlaw.com with any information about Saije Wiese.