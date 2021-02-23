Missing snowshoer found alive in Boulder County after spending a night injured off a trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says an overdue snowshoer was found alive after an eight hour search on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the 47-year-old woman left Boulder Sunday morning to go snowshoeing on the Jenny Creek Trail, starting at the Eldora Nordic Center shortly after 9:30 a.m.

On Monday morning, the woman had not returned home, which prompted a call to Boulder County dispatch.

Search and rescue crews started their search on and around the Jenny Creek Trail and spent approximately eight hours on the ground and also had resources in the air looking for the missing woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

The missing woman was found alive eight hours later approximately 200 feet off the trail. She was evacuated from the area via snowmobile and then transported to a local hospital via a medical helicopter, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim sustained serious injuries after spending the night outside but is expected to survive.