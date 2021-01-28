Missing snowboarder found dead in ‘hazardous backcountry terrain’ near Snowmass

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Carbondale man missing since Tuesday was found dead in backcountry terrain near Snowmass on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old David Cross was last seen boarding the Village Express Lift at Aspen Snowmass shortly before noon Tuesday.

Search efforts on Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful.

On Thursday, a number of local rescue groups, law enforcement agencies and Snowmass Ski Patrol continued searching for Cross.

“The search effort started inbounds on Snowmass Mountain, but evidence led to a single snowboard track in the West Willow area off the Snowmass Ski Area,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement issued Thursday evening. “Snowmass Ski Patrol followed the ski track and found Cross deceased in very hazardous backcountry terrain.”

Cross’ cause of death is currently unknown. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office will investigate.

Crews were unable to retrieve Cross’ body Thursday due to difficult terrain, time constraints and safety concerns. The sheriff’s office said a recovery mission is planned for Friday.