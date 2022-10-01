THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Officers with the Thornton Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a senior citizen who went missing Saturday evening.

James Bolton, 61, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday wearing a blue jacket after he left a care facility, located at 501 Thornton Parkway.

Bolton is a Black man standing at roughly 6-foot-1, and weighing roughly 124 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Bolton suffers from dementia, diabetes and seizures. Please be aware that he also has a paranoid personality disorder.

If you’ve seen Mr. Bolton, please call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.