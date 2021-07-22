Missing Pueblo man with Alzheimer’s found dead near his home

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — An elderly Pueblo man who was reported missing after wandering away from his independent assisted living home was found dead in a nearby ravine.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports 81-year-old Daniel Otero was reported missing July 17 and was found dead south of the facility Wednesday. His husband, 73-year-old Neil Woodward, said Otero got out of bed early and did not return.

Otero, who had Alzheimer’s disease, was prone to leaving the home and wandering off. When Otero didn’t return to bed, Woodward went looking and later notified police. Otero’s cause and manner of death have not been released.