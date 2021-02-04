Missing Persons Day: 1,300 people are currently missing in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday, Feb. 4 is Missing Persons Day in Colorado. The day aims to honor the 1,300 people who are currently missing in the state.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 600 of those individuals have been missing for more than one year. For this year’s Missing Persons Day, the CBI has posted the names of all 600 people on its website.

The CBI invited the families and friends of missing people to post a tribute online.

LINK: Post a tribute to a missing person in Colorado

“The pandemic has impacted our plans for this year’s Colorado Missing Persons Day, and I’m deeply disappointed that we cannot host this event at the Capitol to honor the missing and to recognize the devastating journey their families have endured,” said CBI Director John Camper in a statement. “While we cannot gather in person, it’s important to remember that we at the CBI never forget the struggles of the families of the missing. Marshalling our resources and those of our partner agencies to seek new leads is a top priority to shed new light on these critical cases.”

The CBI also posted a video tribute to those missing.

The bureau encouraged those needing support to contact a victim advocate by calling 303-239-4649.

Missing Persons Day is sponsored by Colorado state Sens. Jerry Sonnenberg and Rhonda Fields.