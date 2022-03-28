WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old girl went missing Monday night from Weld County.

Marcel Brazil, 11, was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving her home in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood, in unincorporated Weld County near Evans, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

She was riding a purple adult bicycle and wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt and black boots.

Marcel is African-American and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes. In contrast to her photo, she now has short black hair.

Investigators say the girl is at risk. She is on the autism spectrum and has mild asthma.

Anyone with information about Marcel is asked to contact Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 970-350-9600, option 4.