DENVER (KDVR) — The body of a man who had been missing after a rafting accident in the Colorado River was found on Wednesday, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders were called to the Cottonwood Boat Ramp on the Colorado River around 4:00 p.m. on July 23, the sheriff’s office said. One person was pulled out of the water and resuscitated.

The other man was unable to be rescued and continued down the river. A search was launched, which lasted several days.

“Teams from across the region manned boats and kayaks to scour the banks of the Colorado River. Specialized water rescue teams working alongside scent dog teams aided in additional water search operations. Technology including an aerial drone and sonar equipment was also utilized,” the sheriff’s office said.

Just before noon on Wednesday, first responders were called to Colorado River Road near Lyons Gulch to recover a body matching the description of the missing man.

According to the Eagle County Coroner’s Office, the man was Isaac Montaño Rivera, 32, from Chihuahua, Mexico.