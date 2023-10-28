DENVER (KDVR) — A 93-year-old man from south Jefferson County went missing Wednesday evening and was found dead in New Mexico on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A silver alert was activated Wednesday evening.

Colorado State Patrol contacted the man, identified as Richard Davis, Saturday around 4 p.m. before he was reported missing when he ran out of gas along Interstate 25 in southern Colorado.

According to JSCO, CSP said Davis did not show any signs of distress at that time.

David’s family said he had no reason to be traveling through southern Colorado, JCSO said.

Saturday, JCSO said he was found dead with his car at Charette Lake in Mora County, New Mexico.