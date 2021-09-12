Missing man in Longmont never returned home from bike ride

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Longmont man who has been missing since Friday night.

The 54-year-old man, whose name is Saza, left for a bike ride at 8 p.m. from the area of Main Street and Mountain View Avenue. He was supposed to return from the ride by 10 p.m.

Police say his route generally takes him along the Longmont greenways to Sandstone Ranch and then toward Hover Street.

Saza is 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a blue Camel backpack and white helmet.



Credit: Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience

Saza has hearing aids, but he did not have them with him when he left Friday night. Police are also asking to be on the lookout for Saza’s bike, pictured below.

Credit: Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience

If you have seen Saza, you are being asked to please contact the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501 and reference LPD #21-7454.