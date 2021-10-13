Missing man found dead in vehicle, homicide suspected

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley Police detectives are investigating a murder after a body was found inside a vehicle.

Greeley police were called for a welfare check about 9:19 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of 30th Avenue and discovered the body of a man who had been reported missing.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Jacob Fooshee. He was last seen driving a red Mercedes Benz sedan about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office determined the death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Kinne at 970-350-9603.