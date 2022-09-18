LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A missing hiker was found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park on Sunday.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a missing adult in Horsetooth Mountain Park at about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said that a group of hikers became lost and separated from each other.

Several emergency service personnel, deputies, rangers from Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, members of Larimer County Search and Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, and UCHealth medical crews searched for the man until midnight.

The team resumed the search at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

At 12:45 p.m., a man was located beneath a rock ledge. The body was recovered and is now being investigated as an unattended death.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.