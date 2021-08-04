Missing man found dead after trying to summit Capitol Peak

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office say Kelly McDermett has been found dead after he tried to summit Capitol Peak over the weekend. Details on how he died have not been released.

Search crews already knew he had died before they began their climb earlier today. They were later hurt when they were caught in a rockslide. Four members were taken to the hospital for evaluation but there wasn’t any more information available in regards to the extent of their injuries.

McDermett was last see at the Capitol Peak parking lot at 8 p.m. on Saturday prior to his ascent which was set to begin on Sunday morning.