Grant Steffen, 93, has been missing since 4/5/2023. Courtesy: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office 4/6/2023

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, COLO. (KDVR) — Update 7:39 p.m. The missing man was “safely located,” according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

He was found in the Winter Park area, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was disoriented but had no apparent injuries. Grant will be assessed by medical & reunited with his family,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Original: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Berthoud man.

Grant Steffen, 93, did not return home after an outing to Loveland Library. According to the press release, Steffen left the library around 1:10 p.m. on April 5 and was missed by his family, who called police.

According to LCSO, Steffen was seen along the Interstate 70 corridor, going westbound from Georgetown around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police are told Steffen drives a 2007 light blue Toyota Matrix sedan with the license plate 902PEU. Steffen is described as wearing a blue LL Bean jacket, dark green wool shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said Steffen has memory/cognitive impairment, and requires medication. Steffen is said to not have a cell phone with him.

A Senior Alert has been issued through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information on Steffen’s whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Danielle Zempel at 970-498-5177.