Missing Lakewood teen may need medical help

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Lakewood Police Department are asking for help finding 17-year-old Anniebell Donahoe. She may need medical attention, according to NCMEC.

Donahoe was last seen on March 20 in her home in Lakewood.

The teen is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Donahoe’s disappearance is asked to call Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 1-800-THE-LOST.