Friends of missing Lakewood man start fundraising campaign to help family

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Gail Wilson was last seen on Halloween. His truck has been found. He has not. Three people have been arrested in connection with his disappearance and presumed death.

This week, a friend of the family, Laura Beckett, has started a GoFundMe account.

“Until his body’s recovered, what are you gonna do?” she said. “You can’t even go to the next step.”

Lakewood Police continue to ask if anybody has video or pictures of the area, where Wilson was last spotted.

“I pray they find his remains, soon,” adds Beckett.