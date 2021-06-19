Missing kayaker’s body found in Crystal River

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The body of a 41-year-old kayaker was found near the “Meatgrinder” rapid on Crystal River on Saturday afternoon.

The Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was notified by the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District around 3:30 p.m. that the man’s body had been found.

The Aspen Times reported the man, a member of Mountain Rescue Aspen, was kayaking with a friend when he entered the Meatgrinder section of the river just before sunset Thursday. He was pulled under the water and was not seen since. Pitkin County’s sheriff says crews recovered the boat Friday afternoon.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office will release more information and the identity of the deceased kayaker at a later time, pending the completion of the Coroner’s death investigation and notification of the deceased’s family.