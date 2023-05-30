HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The search is ongoing for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend.

Ari Harms was last seen on Sunday, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as a white man in his 30s.

The host at the Pioneer Park campground reported Monday afternoon that the camper’s vehicle was still on site beyond the scheduled checkout. When deputies responded, they learned fellow campers last saw the man on Sunday, when he went into the Colorado River with an inflatable kayak.

He had not been seen since.

Search teams scoured the Colorado River in Byers Canyon and places nearby but did not find him. The search and investigation continued on Tuesday afternoon.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and Grand County Emergency Medical Services were working on the case.

Anyone who may have seen the man is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 970-725-3311.