TOPEKA (KSNT/KDVR) – Two women missing from eastern Kansas have been found dead in Colorado following an exhaustive search over the past 10 days.

Linda L. Estrada, 44, and Amy R. Ford, 39, were found dead Monday, the Emporia, Kansas police department said.

The women’s bodies were found in Kiowa County, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation told FOX31.

The investigation into the pair’s disappearance began on Monday, Sept. 11 after a family member reported Estrada as missing. Ford was reported missing shortly afterward. The two women were in Colorado together earlier in the month.

The Emporia police investigation into the missing women used cellular phone technology, along with security videos to track the pair’s movements through Colorado. Investigators focused their efforts on eastern Colorado and western Kansas.

Police Captain Lisa Hayes said law enforcement spent five days in Colorado using K9s, airplanes, drones and ground searches to locate the women. On Sept. 18, the EPD met up with local authorities and at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 20 the women’s bodies were found.

Hayes said a person of interest related to the case is in custody on charges unrelated to the missing Emporia women’s investigation. Police are not identifying the individual at this time.