Denver police searching for missing man

Joseph Sanchez was last seen on Friday, Jan. 21.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking for information on Joseph Sanchez, who was last seen on Jan. 21.

According to police, Sanchez was last seen by family at 12 p.m. on Jan. 21 leaving the 4100 block of North Raleigh Street on foot.

Sanchez is a 26-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the words “save a tree” and bright orange sleeves, blue pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.