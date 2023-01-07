ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Deputies in southern Colorado are looking for a missing teen who was last seen Friday evening.

Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for Sequoya Tsosie, 14, after he was last seen on Jan. 6 at approximately 9 p.m. in Pagosa Springs in the area near 5th and 6th.

ACSU said they believe Tsosie is actively avoiding authorities. He has been seen twice in the last 24 hours, but deputies are still searching for him.

Missing indigenous teen, Sequoya Tsosie, 14 years old

(Credit: Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office)

Sequoya Tsosie’s description:

14-years-old

Stands at 5-foot-9-inches tall

Weighs roughly 125 pounds

Has brown hair

Has brown eyes

If you have any information that could help get Tsosie located safe and sound, please call the ACSO by dialing 970-731-2160.