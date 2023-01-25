Kayla Savage, 17, was last seen on Starlight Circle in Colorado Springs. (Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An Indigenous teenager has been reported missing in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Kayleen Savage was last seen on Jan. 23 around 6:50 a.m. on the 3100 block of Starlight Circle.

Kayleen has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 95 pounds. Her tribal affiliation is Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara.

Kayleen was last known to be wearing ripped blue jeans, a red sweater, a black zip-up jacket with a white logo and red and white Jordan 6 retro sneakers.

Kayleen has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a neck tattoo on her right side saying “Purpose.”

Anyone with information on Kayleen’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.