Missing hiker’s dog found, search efforts suspended

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The dog of a hiker who has been missing for over a week was found on Thursday on the Peak to Peak Highway.

Happy, Josh Hall’s dog, was found between mile markers 40 and 41 on the Peak to Peak Hwy., authorities reported. Happy has been reunited with family and has received much needed food and attention.

Officials suspended ground efforts in the search for Hall earlier this week until snow melts or new information is provided. Air efforts were attempted but halted due to weather.

The Arvada man went hiking with his dog around 9:30 a.m. from the Hessie Trailhead near Nederland on Feb. 3. His vehicle was later found at the trailhead and a cellphone ping put his phone near the Devil’s Thumb Trail/Diamond Lake cutoff, according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Anyone around the area that finds clothing, a black dog leash or any other materials is asked to notify BCSO.