Missing Greenwood Village woman last seen near light rail station

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greenwood Village Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find missing 34-year-old Kim Lertjuntharangool.











Photos of Kim Lertjuntharangool

Lertjuntharangool is approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and has floral tattoo on her left arm and Thai lettering tattooed on the back of her neck. She was last seen wearing a gray Nirvana hoodie sweatshirt with blue jeans and a black backpack.

Lertjuntharangool was last seen on March 20 at 2:40 p.m. around the Bellevue Light Rail Station in Greenwood Village. She was reported missing by her mother and brother on April 12.

If you have seen Lertjuntharangool or have any information on where she might be, please contact Detective Sarah Malafronte at 303-486-8264 or smalafronte@greenwoodvillage.com.