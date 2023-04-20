Jazelle Martinez, 6, was last seen in Northglenn on April 14, 2023 (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

FIRESTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl is missing and could be with her noncustodial grandmother.

Jazelle Martinez is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. She stands about 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds.

She was last seen around 5:50 p.m. on April 14 in Northglenn, in the 300 block of Malley Street. She was wearing a white T-shirt with a rainbow and blue jeans and has a purple birthmark on her lower left back.

She may be with her noncustodial grandmother, Eleanor Trevino, the CBI said.

Trevino, 61, is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone who may spot the girl or her grandmother should call 911 or the Firestone Police Department at 303-833-0811.