JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A missing and endangered man was found safe Sunday night after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating him.
(File: Getty Images)
(File: Getty Images)
by: Samantha Jarpe
Posted:
Updated:
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A missing and endangered man was found safe Sunday night after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating him.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now