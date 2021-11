AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who has not returned home.

Ta-Kyrah was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of N. Joliet St.

Ta-Kyrah was wearing a green/black sweatshirt and white floral pants, according to APD.

If you see Ta-Kyrah, please contact APD at 303-627-3100.