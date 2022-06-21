DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking for information on a homicide case.
Isaiah Morales, 31, was reported missing from his home in west Denver on June 4.
Almost two weeks later, Morales’ body was discovered by police inside a car in the 800 block of North Hazel Court in Denver. Police are now looking into a homicide investigation.
Police are seeking out any information or suspects in this homicide. Tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.