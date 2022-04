DENVER (KDVR) — A 71-year-old woman has been missing from Denver since Saturday.

Chong Soon Yi is described as Asian, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Chong Soon Yi was last seen in Denver on Saturday, April 16, around 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Dexter Street. (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

She was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Dexter Street. Investigators say Yi is familiar with RTD and may have used it for transportation.

She suffers from cognitive impairment.

If you see her, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.