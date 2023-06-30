(KDVR) — Police are looking for two children who were last seen in May.

King Jones, 9, and Demi Jones, 8, were last seen in mid-May in the Delta County town of Hotchkiss, in southwest Colorado. They were with Jacqueline Ballard, a 67-year-old woman who’s a noncustodial family member, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The children are described as a boy and a girl, each white with brown hair and brown eyes. They both stand about 3 feet 5 inches tall and weigh around 60 pounds.

Ballard is described as a white woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

King Jones, Demi Jones and Jacqueline Ballard (Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

They may be in a 2017 Subaru Outback with Colorado plate AZB-B32. A stock image of the vehicle is below:

2017 Subaru Outback, stock image (Released by Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The children and Ballard were last seen on May 14, around 4:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Aspen Lane.

Anyone who may have seen them is urged to call 911 or the Delta County Communications Center at 970-874-2015.