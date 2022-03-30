GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Two boys reported missing from Glenwood Springs were found safe on Wednesday night.
Police had said the two boys, ages 6 and 8, may have been in danger with their father, who’s got mental health concerns and a history of child abuse. The father also was located.
The boys had last been seen in Glenwood Springs around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the boys with their father, Angel Calderon, 30, who picked the boys up from school. He did not have the mother’s permission to do so.