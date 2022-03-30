GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Two boys reported missing from Glenwood Springs were found safe on Wednesday night.

Police had said the two boys, ages 6 and 8, may have been in danger with their father, who’s got mental health concerns and a history of child abuse. The father also was located.

The boys had last been seen in Glenwood Springs around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the boys with their father, Angel Calderon, 30, who picked the boys up from school. He did not have the mother’s permission to do so.

Angel Calderon, 30, is the suspect in the disappearance of his two sons, age 6 and 8, from Glenwood Springs on March 30, 2022. (Glenwood Springs Police Department)