DENVER (KDVR) — Broad-scale search efforts have been suspended for a Fort Collins man reported missing from Rocky Mountain National Park two weeks ago.

Chad Pallansch, 49, started a hike from the East Inlet Trailhead near Grand Lake on Sept. 27 and was last heard from that day. His itinerary was a 28-mile route that included established trails and some off-trail travel through steep talus slopes.

Park officials announced Tuesday the search was suspended. The search had been hindered by bad weather, with searchers on the ground encountering snow, ice and wind at high elevations.

Investigation to continue

Pallansch was last heard from around noon the day he began his hike. A text received at that time indicated he was almost to the summit of Mount Alice and roughly 7 miles from the Bear Lake area.

He had not taken the route before but was described by RMNP as an experienced trail runner who had run a number of routes in the park before, including Longs Peak over 30 times.

Despite the broad-scale search efforts being suspended, RMNP said Pallansch was still considered a missing person and that the investigation would continue.

Specifically, RMNP said patrols would continue in the search area when conditions allow it and it is warranted, and that any clues would be investigated when necessary.

GoFundMe set up for missing man’s family

A GoFundMe was set up on behalf of Pallansch’s family. As of Tuesday, it had raised over $14,000 of a $50,000 goal.

The intention of the fundraiser was to help give the family financial assistance to the family for bills, groceries and other needs.