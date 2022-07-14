LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 spoke with the parents of a 14-year-old boy who was lost overnight in the Rawah Wilderness.

The boy was out there camping with his church group when he became separated from them. Spencer Hallman was missing for almost a full day in the Laramie River valley.

Rescue crews used thermal imaging and night vision to find him, eventually locating him Thursday afternoon. They brought him back to his group on horseback, safe and sound. He was reunited with his church group around 2 p.m. Thursday after he was medically cleared.

His parents, Tammie and Travis, were waiting eagerly for his return Thursday night at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud. FOX31 was with them when they reunited.

