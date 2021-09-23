Missing Aurora woman with cerebral palsy without vehicle, CBI alert issued

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman with cerebral palsy who has been missing since July 30 no longer has her vehicle, the Aurora Police Department reported.

Felicia Martinez, 38, was last seen in the 25000 block of East Lake Place almost two months ago. She may be with a heavy set white man with red hair who goes by the name “Lucky Puppy.”

Martinez uses leg braces and a cane to walk and has a speech impediment, APD said. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She had pink and purple hair at the time of her disappearance but her original color is brown.

Authorities ask anyone who sees her to call 911 or APD at 303-627-3100.