AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help to find a mom and her two missing children.

Police said Sabrina Walls and here children, Demarcus, 3, and Marcus, 5, were last seen near Blackhawk and Mississippi on Oct. 19.

They might be in a black Ford Fusion with Colorado plates: CES 661.

Family members are concerned because Sabrina was previously a victim of Domestic Violence.

If seen, or you have information, call 303-739-6077.