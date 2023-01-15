AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing Saturday afternoon after leaving work.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Robbie, whose last name has been withheld and is photographed below, was reported missing on Saturday after she failed to return home after work.

Robbie, 86, Missing at-risk adult

(Credit: Aurora Police Department)

APD said Robbie is believed to have left her place of work, located in the area near Evans Avenue and South Monaco Parkway, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

She did not make it home, which is located near East Virginia Place and South Peoria Street.

Robbie was last seen wearing:

A pink shirt

Black pants

A brown coat

Due to her age, she is considered at-risk and may be driving a 2013 Toyota RAV4 with plates that read “233-KID,” which you can see photographed below.

License plate for missing at-risk adult

(Credit: Aurora Police Department)

If you have any information that could help police locate Robbie, please call 911 immediately.